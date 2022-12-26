Watch: Busloads of Migrants Arrive at Kamala Harris’s Home on Christmas Eve

Three buses full of border crossers arrived from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington, DC, residence late on Christmas Eve. Harris, as with other migrants sent to her residence, did not greet the arrivals.

Amid freezing temperatures, some 130 border crossers arrived on buses to Harris’s residence — the Naval Observatory — sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been sending migrant buses to the location for months now.

According to reports, the three migrant buses were initially set to arrive in New York City on Christmas Day but were rerouted as a result of road closures because of the below freezing weather.

As the border crossers arrived at Harris’s residence, many were in nothing more than t-shirts and sandals and carrying blankets to keep warm. Soon after their arrival, the arrivals were bused to a nearby church.

#HappeningNow the second bus of migrants has arrived here in D.C. near VP Kamala Harris’ home. They are boarding another bus taking them to a church. Was just told by someone helping bring them to the church that this bus came from Texas: pic.twitter.com/Sp4upqz1yB — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

The third and final bus of migrants of the night of migrants buses up to D.C. from Texas arriving, with Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network taking them to a church: pic.twitter.com/Y65B8RnilZ — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

Abbott initially started the migrant buses-to-sanctuary-cities operation to relieve Texans of the burden of record-setting illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border under President Joe Biden’s watch.

The Biden administration is projected to oversee 2.6 million border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the border next year — a figure that would eclipse this year’s record of about 2.3 million encounters.

Many of those apprehended are briefly detained before being released into American towns and cities. From February 2021 to October 2022, estimates indicate that the Biden administration has released some 1.4 million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

A recent poll from the Los Angeles Times finds that a 65 percent majority of Americans say they oppose Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network, preferring to have border crossers and illegal aliens detained or sent to Mexico while awaiting their asylum hearings.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.