Joe Biden’s Top 15 Most Outlandish Lies 

President Joe Biden has lied a lot before and during his presidency. Here are the top 15 most outlandish lies from his career.

1) Law School Grades

Biden claimed in 1987 he graduated in the top half of his class at Syracuse College of Law. He was 76th in a class of 85.

2) Arrested in South Africa

Biden falsely claimed in 2022 he was arrested for trying to see Nelson Mandela in South Africa. The Washington Post marks this claim as false.

3) First Job

In 2021, Biden claimed in Idaho his “first job offer” was from a local lumber and wood products business, Boise Cascade. The company said there is “no record” of Biden’s claim.

Biden claimed in 2021 he visited Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 people were murdered in 2018. Biden did speak to the Tree of Life rabbi. He never visited the synagogue, as he claimed.

5) Unemployment Numbers

Biden claimed in 2022 unemployment was the lowest in 50 years, down from 6.5 percent to 3.5 percent. Biden’s claim was false. The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent under his predecessor.

6) Visited Afghanistan

Biden claimed in 2022 he had visited Afghanistan and Iraq twice as president. The New York Post marked Biden’s claim as false.

7) Naval Academy Appointment

Biden claimed in 2022 claimed he was appointed to the Naval Academy in 1965 by the late Sen. J. Caleb Boggs (R-DE). A search of Boggs’ records fails to produce evidence to support Biden’s claim.

8) Beau Died in Iraq

Biden has falsely claimed twice in 2022 that his late son Beau died in Iraq. Beau died at a Maryland hospital.

9) Never Spoken to Hunter About Family Business

Joe Biden falsely claimed in 2019 that he never discussed business deals with Hunter. But Joe Biden left Hunter a voicemail in 2018 about a business deal with Chinese energy giant CEFC, directly contradicting Joe Biden’s statement in 2019.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Joe Biden said. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”

10) Visited 54 States

Biden falsely claimed in 2022 he campaigned in all 54 states. There are only 50 states in the union.

11) Passing Student Loan Legislation

Biden falsely claimed in 2022 he passed “student loan forgiveness.” But no student loan legislation has been passed through Congress.

12) Raised by Puerto Ricans

Biden claimed in 2022 he was “sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.” But Biden told the BBC he is Irish. Media reports suggest Biden is five-eighths Irish, stemming from two Irish families.

13) Gas Prices

Biden falsely claimed the price of gas is “down from over $5 when I took office.” The day before former President Donald Trump left office, the national average price of gas was $2.38.

14) Biden Traveling 17,000 Miles with Chinese President