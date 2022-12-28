Election officials in New York City have removed more than 441,000 outdated registrants from its voter rolls, a settlement with Judicial Watch reveals.

As Breitbart News reported in July, Judicial Watch sued New York City, alleging that officials had removed just 22 registrants from the city’s voter rolls in the last six years, even as more than 5.5 million residents are registered to vote.

In a settlement with Judicial Watch, officials revealed that 441,083 outdated registrants were removed from the city’s voter rolls in February 2022 — 82,802 in Bronx County, 128,093 in Kings County, 145,891 in New York County, 66,010 in Queens County, and 18,287 in Richmond County.

“This historic settlement is a major victory for New York voters who will benefit from cleaner voter rolls and more honest elections,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

The settlement ensures that the city’s voter rolls will be cleaned up every odd-numbered year after a federal election. In 2023 and 2025, officials said they would notify Judicial Watch sometime before the month of April with lists of outdated registrants who are removed from voter rolls during the prior two years.

