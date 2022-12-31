Joe Biden Teases Reporters About 2024: ‘There’s an Election Coming Up?’

President Joe Biden teased reporters on Friday when they asked about his reelection plans during his vacation in the Virgin Islands.

When asked about his decision about running for reelection in 2024, Biden quipped, “There’s an election coming up? … I didn’t know that.”

The president spoke briefly with reporters as he continued his vacation in the Virgin Islands with family members.

He said that 2023 was going to be a “good year” and that he was enjoying his vacation.

“So far, I’ve got my grandkids, and everything is well. I’ve got my daughter,” he said. “Everyone is down there — the whole dang family. So we’re in good shape.”

Biden is spending his vacation at the house of billionaire couple Bill and Connie Neville, for free, according to the New York Post.

Previously, Biden has told reporters that his family plans to discuss the 2024 election during the Christmas and New Year holidays and announce a final decision in the new year.

“This is, ultimately, a family decision,” Biden said at a press conference in November. “I think everybody wants me to run, but … we’re going to have discussions about it. And I don’t feel any … hurry one way or another.”

Biden’s wife, first lady Jill Biden, is reportedly “all in” on his running for reelection, and the president is optimistic about his political future after Democrats performed better than expected in the midterm elections by holding on to their Senate majority.