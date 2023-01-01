Joe Biden Teaming Up with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to Promote Infrastructure

President Joe Biden plans to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in Kentucky on Wednesday, to promote infrastructure.

The president will use his appearance with McConnell to signal bipartisanship with establishment Republicans even as they take control of the House of Representatives.

Biden and McConnell are expected to celebrate the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021, which McConnell and establishment Republicans worked with Democrats and the White House to get passed.

Nineteen Senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump were surprised at McConnell’s willingness to work with Biden to spend over a trillion dollars on infrastructure after essentially stonewalling Trump’s efforts on the issue.

In a big win for President Biden's agenda, the House finally passed the infrastructure bill after months of messy negotiationshttps://t.co/8HN2B3EhWx — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 6, 2021

Trump savaged McConnell and Senate Republicans for voting for the bloated bill of which only a small percentage went to traditional infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, airports, and ports.

“Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?” Trump vented in a statement in November.

But McConnell defended his work with Biden.

“I’m proud of my vote,” McConnell said after the Democrat-led effort passed the Senate, adding that the bill was “extremely good for my state.”