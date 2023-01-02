Exclusive – Jimmy John Liautaud: America’s Best Days Are Still Ahead, but We Need to Secure Elections

Jimmy John’s restaurant chain founder Jimmy John Liautaud told Breitbart News that despite issues the United States is facing today, America’s best days are still ahead, and that election integrity needs to be ensured in order to make that happen.

“They weaponized the federal courts, the IRS, the CIA, and the FBI, completely weaponized it,” Liautaud told Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“And look what they did to Mr. Trump. Like him or not, what they did to him was horrific — and they had all the Biden information all that time, and they covered it all up,” Liautaud added, likely referring to the Biden family’s shady business deals and scandals, much of which was found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which the intel community censored during the 2020 presidential campaign by colluding with social media platforms.

“And we’re one day late with out income tax payment or our sales tax payment, and all of the sudden we’re in jail — and these guys are all running around, getting millions of dollars,” the Jimmy John’s founder said.

Liautaud went on to say, “My dad’s mixed-race, my mother, a Lithuanian immigrant, I’m a dyslexic, uneducated, self-made billionaire. That’s not going to happen again.”

After being asked if America’s best days are behind her, Liautaud said, “No way — there’s no way we’re giving up.”

“We’re just going to let these folks that are in power that shouldn’t have power — get them out of power,” he said. “We’ve got to have voter ID, we’ve got to have term limits.”

Liautaud added that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) did things right when it comes to election integrity.

“He locked down Florida, made rules, they have voter ID, and look what happened,” he said. “And they have their tally done in three hours. Let’s let DeSantis run stuff, let’s have it run right.”

Watch the full interview below:

