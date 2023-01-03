Jim Jordan Nominates Kevin McCarthy for Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) nominated House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve as speaker of the House during the second ballot.

“I rise to nominate Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House,” Jordan, the likely next chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said ahead of the second round of ballots for speaker.

U.S. House of Representatives

Jordan told Breitbart News’s Ashley Oliver in March 2022 that he would “be happy to” nominate McCarthy if McCarthy asked him to.

Jordan said during his nominating speech for McCarthy:

I think we have three objective this Congress. Three fundamental things we have to get done during the 118th Congress. First, pass the bills that fix the problems. In two years time, we have a border that is no longer a border, we have a military that cannot meet its recruitment goals, we have bad energy policy, bad education policy, record spending, record inflation, record debt, and a government that has been weaponized against ‘We the People.’ Against the very people that we represent. … We need to pass legislation to address all of that. And I hope my Democrat colleagues will join me.

He added, “We can never, ever let a bill like the one that passed 12 days ago, $1.7 trillion spending, we can never ever let something like that pass again.”

Jordan said that the differences between the members of the House Republican Conference “pale in comparison” to the differences between “us and the left.”

“We had better come together to fight for these things,” he added.

Jordan said he and McCarthy joined the House at the same time 16 years ago.

“And I think Kevin McCarthy is the right guy to lead us, I really do, or I wouldn’t be standing here giving this speech,” he said.

“We haven’t always agreed on everything, but I like his fight, I like his tenacity, I like that Kevin told me … the toughest times in life are when you get knocked down, the question is can you get back? And I’ve always seen him do that,” Jordan said.

Quoting scripture, Jordan said, “Fight the good fight, finish the course, keep the faith.”

After Jordan made his impassioned speech for McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who opposes McCarthy’s bid for speaker, nominated Jordan for speaker, saying Jordan is not “beholden” to lobbyists and special interests.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.