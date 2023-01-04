Biden’s DHS Keeping More Illegal Aliens in U.S. After Being Arrested for Crimes

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is successfully carrying out its plan to drastically reduce interior immigration enforcement — ensuring illegal aliens remain in the United States after being arrested for crimes.

After taking office, Biden’s top DHS officials issued so-called “sanctuary country” policies that prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting and deporting most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

Even while those policies remain held up in federal court, Biden’s DHS has slashed the number of ICE detainers issued for illegal aliens arrested for crimes and held in local jails across the U.S. The detainers request that local officials hold illegal aliens in their custody until ICE agents can take over custody.

The year-end ICE report shows agents issued fewer than 79,000 detainers for criminal illegal aliens in Fiscal Year 2022 — a 56 percent decline in the total number of detainers issued by ICE agents compared to Fiscal Year 2018.

DHS has requested custody for fewer than 145,000 illegal aliens arrested for crimes in the U.S. since Biden took office. In comparison, the Trump administration issued 20,000 more ICE detainers in a single year, Fiscal Year 2019, than Biden has throughout his first two years.

The huge drop in ICE detainers issued by DHS suggests that illegal aliens charged with crimes like homicide, kidnapping, robbery, assault, or sexual abuse are staying in the U.S. pending trial, after being convicted, or after being sentenced.

Whereas ICE issued detainers in Fiscal Year 2019 for illegal aliens with about 2,500 homicide charges against them, only 1,751 detainers were issued in homicide cases in Fiscal Year 2022. Likewise, for kidnappings, some 2,500 detainers were issued in Fiscal Year 2019 on illegal aliens charged, but fewer than 2,000 were issued in Fiscal Year 2022.

In each of the violent crime categories noted by ICE, detainers have dropped, indicating that agents are requesting custody for fewer and fewer illegal aliens charged with crimes.

