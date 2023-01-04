January 6 Committee Report Fails to Mention Ginni Thomas — Even Once

The final report of the January 6 Committee report fails to mention Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, even once — despite rampant Democrat and media speculation about her testimony.

For months, Democrats and the mainstream media speculated about text messages between Thomas and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election results. They claimed that Justice Thomas ought to recuse himself from any election-related cases, and some even suggested that he be impeached for what they claimed was his wife’s attempt to meddle in, or overturn, the election result.

But as legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted in the New York Post, the 895-page report did not mention Thomas even once — not even after she voluntarily testified before the committee — handpicked by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — last year.

Turley wrote:

In the 895-page report, the “curious incident” is the lack of any reference to Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife. For months, members, the media and an army of pundits hammered away at the “smoking gun” texts Thomas sent to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and others calling the election stolen and demanding challenges to certifying the electoral votes. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was the first member of Congress to call for Justice Thomas to be impeached over his wife’s 29 messages. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) called for Thomas to resign immediately as a “corrupt jurist.” Former Sen. Barbara Boxer and others joined these calls. (Boxer was particularly ironic since she used the same underlying federal law to challenge the certification of George W. Bush’s election.) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) demanded an investigation. On the committee itself, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) fueled the frenzy and demanded subpoenas for both Thomases.

Yet these calls amounted to nothing.

That did not stop Democrats like Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and left-wing commentators like Chris Hayes of MSNBC from calling for Justice Thomas to recuse himself based on private conversations with his wife.

Lofgren told Hayes on Friday, after the release of the committee’s report — which did not name Thomas even once — that “I think, based on this, that Justice Thomas would be well advised to recuse himself from participating in matters that relate to this.”

Several cases on the January 6 Committee are making their way through the courts, including challenges to the validity of the committee’s subpoenas and to prosecutions of witnesses who refused to comply.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.