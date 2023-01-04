Far-left squad member Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) attacked black Republican Byron Donalds for being a “prop” who will push “white supremacy” as a member of Congress.

Bush issued her accusation against Donalds on Wednesday in the wake of him being included as a potential Speaker of the House, calling his inclusion “pathetic.” Wednesday also marked the first time in history that two black candidates (one Democrat, one Republican) were nominated for the top position.

“[For what it’s worth], [Donalds] is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop,” Bush tweeted “Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”

“His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic,” she continued.

Donalds later responded to Bush’s attack.

“Nobody asked [Bush] her opinion on the matter. Before you judge my agenda, let’s have a debate over the policies and the outcomes. Until then, don’t be a crab in a barrel!” he tweeted.

Donalds received 20 votes in his bid for House Speaker after the House Freedom Caucus nominated him against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has yet to receive the 218 votes needed to secure the top position.

In her nomination of Byron Donalds on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) hailed him as a man who “knows what tough times look like.”

“My colleagues and I have worked tirelessly for months to build consensus, to negotiate in good faith, to help unify our party on border security, energy security, debt reduction, term limits,” she said. “Too often our efforts have fallen on deaf ears.”