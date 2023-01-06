WATCH: John Fetterman Appears ‘Completely Lost’ at Swearing-In Ceremony

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman appeared “completely lost” as he officially entered Congress, posing awkwardly and with his eyes repeatedly wandering off while he took the oath as Pennsylvania’s 54th senator.

In a viral clip that has reached nearly six million views as of Friday morning, former lieutenant governor, now freshman senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman appears “completely lost during his first moments as a US Senator.”

Fetterman is completely lost during his first moments as a US Senator pic.twitter.com/2N7Qq0v8Xx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 3, 2023

The clip depicts Fetterman during his swearing-in by Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, having defeated Trump-backed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in November.

The 6-foot-8 Democrat senator appears unmoved and unresponsive, even moments later as his family surrounds him for a photo.

He made no formal public comments and avoided meeting with reporters, despite his high public profile.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a serious stroke days before the Democratic primary, and struggled throughout subsequent appearances during the race, raising public questions about both his health and his mental faculties.

John Fetterman Repeatedly Struggles to Make Sense in Debate with Dr. Oz pic.twitter.com/nepP2rPXZ9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

In response to the clip of his swearing-in, many took to Twitter to describe the “painful” scene.

“Fetterman doesn’t even know what planet he’s on,” wrote conservative comedy duo Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge, better known as the Hodgetwins.

Fetterman doesn’t even know what planet he’s on pic.twitter.com/WNQrWLoqJn — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 3, 2023

“The Adams Family out-cringes Kamala,” wrote political columnist Benny Johnson.

The Adams Family out-cringes Kamala pic.twitter.com/fryg0yru9d — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2023

“Beyond painful,” wrote Monica Crowley, who was assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Treasury under former President Donald Trump.

“Fetterneck looks lost and coached,” wrote investigative reporter Drew Hernandez. “Biden 2.0.”

Fetterneck looks lost and coached Biden 2.0 pic.twitter.com/OJRhgTHWXg — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 3, 2023

“What’s creepy is how Fetterman has zero human-like reaction to his own children,” wrote radio host Derek Hunter.

What's creepy is how Fetterman has zero human-like reaction to his own children. https://t.co/5XYqu0AwN0 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 3, 2023

“Candidate quality matters? This is INSANE. Watch start to end,” wrote conservative talk show host Mike Crispi.

Candidate quality matters? This is INSANE. Watch start to end. pic.twitter.com/xp04KwbkC7 — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) January 3, 2023

Last month, the New York Times “Styles” ranked Fetterman one of 2022’s “most stylish” people in a piece that prompted a wave of ridicule given that the tattooed “media darling” is known for his irreverent dressing habits and signature hoodie.