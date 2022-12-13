NYT Mocked for Listing John Fetterman Among Most ‘Stylish’ of 2022

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman ranks as one of this year’s “most stylish” people, according to a New York Times “Styles” piece that prompted a wave of ridicule online.

Lieutenant governor and Senator-elect John Fetterman landed in the 93 “most stylish” people of 2022 on Sunday, despite his tendency to sport plain black hoodies and basketball shorts — even in winter.

The tattooed Fetterman, 53, is known for his irreverent dressing habits in even the most formal settings, which entails shaving his head and wearing his signature hoodie sweatshirt and athletic shorts or sweat pants.

“[W]hen anthropologists look back on this year, they’ll be glad to have this list,” the piece reads.

According to the Times’ “Styles” desk, the list’s winners were chosen “from an initial pool of some 200 entries submitted by Styles staff members” by editors and reporters “in meetings and video calls that were not without passionate debate.”

Those who made the list include politicians, celebrities, athletes, influencers and even fictional characters.

“Love them or hate them, all have at least one thing in common,” the piece continues. “At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves.”

Other public officials on the list include New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who has “swagger,” Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) “who has alopecia and has worn her bare scalp with aplomb.”

In response to the listing of the 6-foot-8-inch tall, tattooed, hoodie-wearing Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, many took to social media to ridicule the bizarre selection.

“IS FETTERMAN A FASHION ICON?” asked conservative host Sean Hannity. “Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman has been named one of NYT’s 93 Most Stylish People of 2022.”

“Who knew basketball shorts and hoodies were trendy?” he added.

“Just when you think the Failing New York Times can’t sink any lower, they list Fetterman among ‘most stylish’ people,” wrote attorney Jenna Ellis.

“In a culture that has zero standards, believes wrong is right, and can’t define what a woman is, of course an ogre in a plain hoodie is ‘stylish,’” she added.

“No one can possibly believe Fetterman is actually stylish. He dresses like someone who hangs out around a vape shop or convenience store all day,” wrote author John Hawkins.

“2022 is the year of the Goblin Mode,” wrote conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong. “Dress up like a slob and make the NYT’s list of most stylish people.”

“Total liberal bias, ⁦@nytimes⁩! I not only have the best hair in Congress, but I brought ⁦@Carhartt⁩ to Capitol Hill four years ago,” quipped Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).

“Masks work,” “Men can get pregnant,” “All White people are racist,” wrote Security Studies Group President Jim Hanson. “So Sure… Why not?”

“He looks like a damn Thug,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Left isn’t even trying anymore,” another user wrote.

The matter comes as questions about Fetterman’s health and mental faculties continue to raise public suspicion.

The senator-elect from Pennsylvania suffered a serious stroke days before the Democratic primary, and struggled throughout subsequent appearances during the race.

