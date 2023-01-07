Trump Campaign: Schools that Push CRT and ‘Gender Insanity’ Will Lose Federal Funding

Schools that embrace Critical Race Theory (CRT) and “gender insanity” will lose federal funding, President Donald Trump’s updated campaign website states, vowing to protect parental rights at the federal level.

“Protecting Parents’ Rights” appears as a featured agenda item of the Trump 2024 campaign, according to the revamped website.

“President Donald J. Trump fought tirelessly to restore patriotic education to our schools and to expand charter schools and school choice for America’s children,” the website states, noting that Trump “secured permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and protected free speech on college campuses.

“Now, Joe Biden and the radical left are using the public school system to push their perverse sexual, racial, and political material on our youth,” Trump’s campaign website reads.

“President Trump believes that every parent in America must be empowered to opt out of this indoctrination, and send their child to the public, private, charter, religious, or home school of their choice,” it continues, explaining that Trump will also keep men out of women’s sports and work to stop teachers from spreading radical gender ideology in classrooms.

“No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender to our children without parental consent. Schools that push critical race theory, radical civics, and gender insanity will lose federal funding,” his campaign website continues.

“We will rescue our public schools from the Marxist teachers’ unions and liberate our children from the corrupt education bureaucracy,” it adds.

This is not the first time Trump has highlighted the importance of championing parental rights in the 2024 campaign. During his 2024 campaign announcement in November, Trump said that President Biden is committed to “indoctrinating our children” and emphasized the importance of stopping the “gender insanity.”

“Joe Biden has also proven that he is committed to indoctrinating our children even using the Department of Justice against parents who object,” Trump said during the speech.

“It’s a terrible thing. That’s why it’s so sad what’s happening. When I’m in the White House, schools will cease pushing Critical Race Theory as they were,” Trump continued, threatening to take away federal funding for schools pushing these radical left ideas.

“We were starting to really get it right,” Trump said. “We will not let men, as an example, participate in women’s sports.”

“And you know, it’s very unfair to women, just very, very unfair. We will defend the rights of parents and we will defend the family as the center of American life,” Trump added, expressing disbelief that parental rights even need to be a discussion in today’s world.