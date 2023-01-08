Previously Deported Illegal Alien Convicted Child Abuser Found Living in Sanctuary State New York

A previously deported illegal alien, convicted of child abuse in 2010, was found living in the sanctuary state of New York.

Last week, 46-year-old illegal alien Manuel Zumba-Mejia of Ecuador was arrested in Ossining, New York, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after having previously been deported from the U.S. in September 2011 after a conviction for child abuse in February 2010.

Nearly 14 years ago, Zumba-Mejia was arrested and booked into Westchester County Jail for assaulting his newborn seven-week-old daughter. At the time, ICE agents placed a detainer on Zumba-Mejia, requesting to take over custody when he was released from local custody.

About a year after his arrest, Zumba-Mejia was convicted of reckless assault, causing serious brain injury to a child less than five years old by shaking or impacting the child’s head. He was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison.

After serving his sentence, Zumba-Mejia was deported from the U.S. to Ecuador in September 2011 but he returned to the sanctuary state of New York at an unknown date — likely via the southern border.

Last April, Zumba-Mejia was convicted in Croton-on-Hudson Village Court for drunk driving and released back into the community with a $1,000 fine despite his status as a previously deported illegal alien convicted of child abuse.

ICE agents tracked Zumba-Mejia down and finally arrested him on January 5. He remains in U.S. Marshals Service custody while awaiting trial for illegal re-entry.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.