Trump Congratulates McCarthy, Urges Primary Challengers for McConnell, Republican Senators Voting with Him

Former President Donald Trump congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on winning the speaker position, in addition to urging primaries for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Republicans who voted with him on last year’s $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill.

“Great job Kevin,” Trump started his statement on his Truth Social account, while “retruthing” a clip of McCarthy thanking the former president for helping get him elected to the position.

“We must now stop Mitch McConnell and his China flagrant boss, Coco Chow. It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want,” Trump continued, referring to the senate minority leader allowing the Democrats to pass whatever they want in the upper chamber, including last year’s omnibus.

Trump said, “Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him. PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!”

As Breitbart News reported, 18 Republican senators voted with the Democrats to pass the bloated omnibus spending bill in the Senate, which sent it to the House of Representatives before it went to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill also included billions in aid for Ukraine.

“The $1.7 TRILLION quickly approved Bill of the week before was HORRIBLE. Zero for USA Border Security,” Trump explained. “If he waited just ten days, the now ‘United Republican Congress’ could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.