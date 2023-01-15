Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain requesting the visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, residence where multiple classified documents were found.

“It is troubling that classified documents have been improperly stored at the home of President Biden for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to classified information,” Commer wrote in his letter to Klain on Sunday, noting that there is an ongoing investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents from his committee and the Department of Justice.

With possible national security risks, the Oversight chairman also raised questions as to why Biden aides and attorneys — many of whom may not have clearances — have appeared to continue searching for more classified documents at his Delaware home after the initial documents were found there last week.

“Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log,” he added in his letter to Klain. “As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter.”

“Biden’s mishandling of classified materials raises the issue of whether he has jeopardized our national security,” Comer continued. “Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents.”

🚨🚨🚨 I’m calling on @POTUS Chief of Staff Ron Klain to release the visitor log for President Biden’s Wilmington residence & provide info about all properties & locations searched, including the identities of the Biden aides conducting the searches.👇🏼https://t.co/4M3O2oWUNB — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 15, 2023

This past week classified documents were found at Biden’s vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, which is within close proximity to Capitol Hill, in addition to other places such as his home in Delaware.

However, Comer’s letter comes after a report from the New York Times from Saturday said that his legal team found additional classified documents in Biden’s Delaware residence, bringing the total amount of mishandled materials to about 25. Breitbart News’ Wendell Husebo wrote:

The additional pages were found just hours after the White House revealed Thursday that one document had been found in a storage area near the garage of Biden’s Wilmington home, the New York Times reported Saturday. Justice Department employees retrieved the document Thursday that had been unearthed Wednesday by the president’s legal team, who did not have security clearances. Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, stated Saturday that the single document lead Biden’s attorneys to five more classified documents, which were apparently unearthed because “Biden’s personal legal team did not have security clearances, so when they saw the one-page document with classification markings, they cleared the area and did not look further.”

Comer noted in his letter that it is concerning that Biden’s White House aides and personal attorneys have searched the president’s Delaware home, knowing that the DOJ is also investing in the matter. He also noted that there needs to be transparency with the visitor logs to determine “whether any individuals with foreign connections to the Biden family gained access to President Biden’s residence and the classified documents that he has mishandled for years.”

To be in cooperation with the letter, Comer is asking Klain to produce “All documents and communications related to the searches of President Biden’s home(s) and other locations by Biden aides for classified documents,” in addition to the dates of searches and identity of the aides, and the visitor logs of Biden’s Delaware residence since January 20, 2021. Comer is asking for the documents by January 30, 2023.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.