Five more classified documents were unearthed Thursday at President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence by his legal team, bringing the total amount of mishandled materials to about 25.

The additional pages were found just hours after the White House revealed Thursday that one document had been found in a storage area near Biden’s garage of his Wilmington home, the New York Times reported Saturday.

Justice Department employees retrieved the document Thursday that had been unearthed Wednesday by the president’s legal team, who did not have security clearances.

Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, stated Saturday that the single document lead Biden’s attorney’s to five more classified documents, which were apparently unearthed because “Biden’s personal legal team did not have security clearances, so when they saw the one-page document with classification markings, they cleared the area and did not look further.”

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said the five additional documents were discovered in a room adjacent to the garage.

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages,” Sauber said. “The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”

It is unknown why Biden’s personal attorneys were initially searching through his papers.

Between the classified documents retrieved from the Biden Penn Center and the documents retrieved from Biden’s residence in Delaware on Thursday, the total number of classified Biden stashed is now about 25.

CBS News reported Friday Biden had top secret documents at the Biden Penn Center. The amount of top secret documents is unknown. No top secret documents were reported to be at Biden’s residence.

The Biden administration has refused to comply with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Biden’s mishandling of top secret documents after promising the “highest standards of transparency” in U.S. history. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News on Saturday the National Archives is stonewalling the Oversight Committee’s investigation.

