Joe Biden Bungles Happy Birthday Song at Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

President Joe Biden bungled an attempt to sing “Happy Birthday” to Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter-in-law during a speech on Monday.

The president was invited to speak at a breakfast to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hosted by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

As he took the podium, he noted that it was Martin Luther King III’s wife’s birthday. Martin Luther King III’s wife’s name is Arndrea Waters King.

“Well look, my wife has a rule in our family, when it’s somebody’s birthday you sing happy birthday, you ready?” Biden asked before launching into the song Happy Birthday.

Joe Biden decided to sing happy birthday to MLK III’s wife and clearly forgets her name. This is straight out of “The Office.” Amazing: pic.twitter.com/V1TAfNLgFn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 16, 2023

Biden sang into the microphone, but when it came time to mention the name of the woman’s birthday, he muttered “Valle” in the microphone instead of Arndrea.

He did not apologize or correct his blunder, but kept singing until the song was over.

Biden also joked about King’s age.

“Well, it’s hell turning 30, but you gotta put up with it,” he concluded.