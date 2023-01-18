Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) reaffirmed their support for, and high-fived over, upholding the filibuster rule in the United States Senate last year during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

As both senators have to face voters in 2024 if they choose to run for reelection, the two shared a high-five when Manchin asked Sinema if they still agreed on not ending the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the upper chamber.

“We still don’t agree on getting rid of the filibuster, correct?” Manchin asked Sinema. “That’s correct,” she said before sharing a high-five:

Before the high-five, Sinema also suggested their actions led to a series of accomplishments and created an opportunity for partnerships, instead of the “my way or the highway” approach she accused former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and current Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of having.

“That was the basis for the productivity, for some incredible achievements that made a difference for the American people in the last two years,” Sinema said.

The two senators made news last year when they would not vote to delete the filibuster in the Senate in order for the left to pass a voting rights bill last year. At the time of the vote, Sinema was a Democrat; since then, she has registered as an independent but has still caucused with the left.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Manchin and Sinema departed on their trip to the World Economic Forum to be a part of the United States’ delegation. However, the two lawmakers left before making any official announcement on whether or not they would be running for reelection in this cycle, leaving many people in question.

In the next election, the Senate Democrats will have to try to keep, if not expand, their 51-seat majority. That would involve potentially spending millions on protecting Sinema, who has already been fielding potential primary challengers after recently changing her party to independent. In addition, to there being open seats from some retiring members, some Democrat senators will be running in states that have turned redder over the years — such as Manchin.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.