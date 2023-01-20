President Joe Biden, embattled in controversy stemming from his handling of classified documents, had previously tanked former President Jimmy Carter’s nomination for CIA director over his alleged mishandling of classified documents while Biden served in the U.S. Senate.

In 1977, Carter nominated Ted Sorensen to lead the CIA.

As Fox News reported:

Sorenson [sic] had admitted to taking boxes of classified records home with him after leaving the White House in 1964, and using the materials for his work in writing a biography of former President John F. Kennedy. Sorenson’s admission to this came in affidavits used in cases involving the Pentagon Papers. At the time, Biden considered the affidavit and joined with Republicans to block Sorenson from being confirmed by the Senate. Biden also suggested Sorenson may have violated the Espionage Act.

Then-Sen. Biden claimed the “real issue” during Sorensen’s confirmation hearing was “whether Mr. Sorensen intentionally took advantage of ambiguities in the law, or carelessly ignored the law.”

“If he did so, can he now bring the activities of the intelligence community within the strict limits of the law?” Biden asked. “We will expect that in the future of intelligence agencies. If that is to be the case, then we must hold the Director — DCI — accountable as well.”

Although Sorensen defended his handling of the classified documents, Carter ultimately withdrew his nomination. Sorensen claimed his “handling of classified information was at all times in accordance with the then-existing laws, regulations and practices,” according to a 1977 Washington Post report.

Biden’s role in tanking Sorensen’s nomination resurfaced this month after Biden found himself in a scandal stemming from his own handling of classified government documents.

Multiple stashes of classified documents were found in two separate locations, including the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, and the garage of his Wilmington, DE, home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified government documents.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.