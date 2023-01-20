Poll: Most Americans Blame Biden for Record Illegal Immigration at Border

The majority of Americans blame President Joe Biden for ongoing record-breaking illegal immigration levels at the United States-Mexico border, a new poll reveals.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll released on Friday shows that 54 percent of American adults blame Biden either “a great deal” or “some” for record-breaking illegal immigration levels. Only about 33 percent of Americans said Biden is not to blame.

Most significantly, swing voters by a 58 percent majority said Biden is responsible for illegal immigration over the last two years while fewer than 3-in-10 say otherwise. A majority of white Americans, 61 percent, and a plurality of Hispanic Americans, 46 percent, said Biden is to blame.

In Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022, an estimated 5.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens were encountered at the southern border. In 2023, Biden is expected to oversee another illegal immigration record with a projected 2.6 million border apprehensions.

Every month, via widespread use of a little-known parole program, the Biden administration is releasing tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior with work permits.

Preliminary reports suggest that Biden set one more record in December 2022 with border apprehensions reaching over 250,000. Other reports state that at least nearly 88,000 illegal aliens successfully crossed the border into the U.S. last month.

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX News the December migrant encounters number will exceed 250,000 for the first time in history – yet 15 days into Jan and they have yet to release the official figures. It comes after 9 straight months over 200k… @FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) January 15, 2023

Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Mark Morgan, also the former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) chief, blasted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement and called on Congress to impeach him:

Secretary Mayorkas has been in his post for two years. He has presided over all this chaos and destruction, willfully implementing every single one of his boss’ open-borders policies … Congress must immediately move to impeach him, begin meaningful oversight, and pass legislation to end the crisis and reduce illegal immigration. [Emphasis added]

Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan, a visiting fellow with Heritage, said most of those apprehended at the border in December will end up being released directly into American communities thanks to Biden’s expansion of parole.

“Most of these 250,000 will be released into the interior and stay here indefinitely,” Homan said. “Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have embraced open borders for political benefit, and innocent people are the ones paying the consequences.”

