WATCH: South Carolina Restaurant Worker Prays over Donald Trump

A restaurant worker prayed over former President Donald Trump during the 2024 hopeful’s visit to the early primary state of South Carolina over the weekend.

Trump approached a worker behind the counter, who was recording the interaction. He asked if she recommended the food and she happily responded, “Yes sir. Do you care if I pray for you?”

“No no, not at all. Yes go ahead,” he told the woman, reaching out his hand.

The worker held his hand as she began the prayer, “I pray Lord in the name of Jesus,” asking God to help him in his presidential bid. Another worker can be seen next her, eyes closed and praying along.

Margo Martin, Deputy Director of Communications for Save America and Trump, shared the clip with the caption, “This is the real @realDonaldTrump the media won’t show you!” The video was reportedly taken at Zesto of West Columbia.

This is the real @realDonaldTrump the media won’t show you! pic.twitter.com/APKZJ2vMEt — Margo Martin (@margommartin) January 29, 2023

“Average Americans doing Amazing things straight from the heart. This is who we are as a nation. United in faith and liberty. I love our country!” one Twitter user said, reacting to the video as others added, “That’s awesome!” and “Amen!”

The video shows a glimpse of Trump’s weekend, visiting the early primary states New Hampshire as well as South Carolina. In the Granite State, Trump delivered the Keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting, announcing New Hampshire GOP Chairman Steve Stepanaek as the senior advisor for his Granite State campaign and expressing hope of turning the state red in 2024.

President @realDonaldTrump announces that outgoing chairman of the New Hampshire GOP, Steve Stepanek, will be serving as senior advisor for Trump’s 2024 NH campaign. Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/tfCJIewSgV Watch our coverage of President Trump’s NH speech: https://t.co/pQPI2fQLYV pic.twitter.com/wzIpDyGUPk — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 28, 2023

Trump also held a campaign event in South Carolina alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC), and Rep Russell Fry (R-SC).

Trump said in part:

The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one. We need a fighter who can stand up to the left, who can stand up to the swamp, stand up to the media, stand up to the deep state … am I allowed to say stand up to the RINOs too?

A recent Trafalgar Group survey showed Trump with strong support in South Carolina, leading his hypothetical challengers by double digits.