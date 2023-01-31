New York Republican George Santos Forgoes Committee Assignments

Freshman New York Rep. George Santos (R) told his Republican colleagues on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his congressional committees, one day after meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The move from the freshman Long Island Republican comes as he has faced numerous calls from colleagues to step down from office, let alone committee assignments. He is also facing multiple investigations by prosecutors into his personal and campaign finances and lies, which he admitted to, about his resume and family background.

Santos was initially seated on two fairly lower-profile panels earlier this month by House Republicans: House Committee on Small Business and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

After McCarthy told his colleagues his plans to step down from his congressional committees, the speaker told reporters that the move was “an appropriate decision … until he can clear everything up,” noting that he also met with him the day before.

Politico noted that when McCarthy said any lawmakers named to fill the spot on the committee would only do so temporarily.

Santos’ decision to step down from committee assignments quickly drew praise from other Republican colleagues.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who beat the former Democrat Campaign chairman in the midterms, told Politico, “I think it’s obvious it’s the right decision.”

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) stated, “As I said, I think he should resign and focus on his defense. But, do welcome this decision.”

Earlier in the month, the Long Island Republican said he would not be stepping down from office. In a statement on Twitter, he wrote, “I will NOT resign!”

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living,” he continued.

