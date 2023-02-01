FBI Searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach House in Classified Documents Investigation

The FBI is searching President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, in connection with the Justice Department’s (DOJ) probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents, Biden’s personal attorney confirmed Wednesday.

The search is the third to take place since November 2, when Biden’s attorneys say they first discovered documents marked classified from Biden’s time as vice president.

The search was conducted without the use of a warrant and in coordination with Biden’s attorneys, CBS first reported Wednesday morning.

A third source familiar with the investigation tells CBS News the search was planned with Biden’s attorneys and consensual. No warrant was sought for this search. — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) February 1, 2023

Shortly after the outlet broke the news on the FBI activity, Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer confirmed the news in a statement, noting it was planned and that DOJ’s “standard procedures” included conducting the search without notifying the public in advance.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware. Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said.

News of the search comes after the FBI conducted a search in mid-November at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in D.C. where documents with classified markings were first discovered. CBS first reported on that search on Tuesday after neither the White House nor Bauer nor DOJ made it known to the public.

A second search was conducted January 20 at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware. Bauer announced news of that search the day after it occurred and revealed at the time that several more documents with classified markings had been uncovered during it.

“The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate,” Bauer said Wednesday. “We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”