Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), who was only sworn into office in January, will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next Tuesday.

The governor’s address will follow Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday and will be delivered from Little Rock, Arkansas, according to a joint announcement from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats,” Sanders said. “We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”

The response to the State of the Union has often been delivered as a rebuttal speech from the opposition party following the president’s address. Sanders was inaugurated as Arkansas’ 47th governor on January 10 and is the first woman to serve as the state’s governor. She is also the youngest governor in the country.

“Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system. As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington,” McCarthy said in a statement, adding:

The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers. She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father, Mike. She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction. I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully.

McConnell also released a similar statement praising the governor: “While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning.” He continued:

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course. The American people deserve better than Democrats’ runaway inflation, surging crime, open borders, and failing schools. I am excited for the nation to hear from Governor Sanders on Tuesday and witness a sharp contrast with this exhausted and failing Administration.

Before becoming governor, Sanders also served as the White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. She was the third woman and the first mother to hold the position.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.