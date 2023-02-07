Biden Forgets When Super Bowl Sunday Is During State of the Union

President Joe Biden appeared to forget when Super Bowl Sunday occurs less than 15 minutes into his State of the Union address on Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Biden, off script during the beginning of his State of the Union address, said first lady Jill Biden would be attending an upcoming “game tomorrow.”

Looking at Chief Justice Roberts with a wink and a nod, the president said, “By the way, Chief Justice, I may need a court order. She gets to go to the game tomorrow. Ehh next week. I got to stay home”

The president appeared to be referring to Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Biden’s favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the game is set to take place on Sunday, not Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Democrat president tried to quickly correct himself by stating, “Ehh, next week” after he messed up the day.

Following Biden getting the Super Bowl game day wrong, he quickly moved on to the rest of his speech.

Joe Biden's #SOTU started off with him thinking the Super Bowl is "tomorrow" or "next week" It's on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aMnJaHcm4T — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 8, 2023

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.