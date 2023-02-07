Democrat Ed Markey Wears ‘Abortion’ Pin to SOTU, Calls to ‘Codify This Right’

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) touted his “ABORTION” pin, styled with a heart, calling to codify abortion as a “right.”
The far-left senator’s pin was from Planned Parenthood, and he called the killing of unborn babies “essential healthcare.”
I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address. Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right. pic.twitter.com/ZfNj5OEZcj
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 8, 2023
SBA Pro-Life America replied to the tweet, calling the move “SICK.”
During the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called to codify Roe v. Wade — the infamous abortion case that was overturned over the summer of 2022 — and threatened to veto any abortion ban that comes to his desk.
“Abortion is health care, regardless if you live in a red or blue state, and today’s ruling must be an urgent call to action for my Senate colleagues,” Markey said in response to Roe‘s reversal.
Markey supports taxpayer-funded elective abortion and cosponsored the so-called “Women’s Health Protection Act” which codifies unlimited ability to kill a child until the moment of birth.
He also voted against a measure to prohibit taxpayer funding for abortions for unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome, as well as many other bills protecting the unborn.
