Democrat Ed Markey Wears ‘Abortion’ Pin to SOTU, Calls to ‘Codify This Right’

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) touted his “ABORTION” pin, styled with a heart, calling to codify abortion as a “right.”

The far-left senator’s pin was from Planned Parenthood, and he called the killing of unborn babies “essential healthcare.”

SBA Pro-Life America replied to the tweet, calling the move “SICK.”

During the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called to codify Roe v. Wade — the infamous abortion case that was overturned over the summer of 2022 — and threatened to veto any abortion ban that comes to his desk.

“Abortion is health care, regardless if you live in a red or blue state, and today’s ruling must be an urgent call to action for my Senate colleagues,” Markey said in response to Roe‘s reversal.

Markey supports taxpayer-funded elective abortion and cosponsored the so-called “Women’s Health Protection Act” which codifies unlimited ability to kill a child until the moment of birth.

He also voted against a measure to prohibit taxpayer funding for abortions for unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome, as well as many other bills protecting the unborn.