Gov. Chris Sununu Takes Major Step Toward Launching White House Bid

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) launched the Live Free or Die committee this week, marking a significant step toward laying the foundation for a White House bid in 2024.

Named after New Hampshire’s motto, Sununu’s Live Free or Die Committee is a 501(c)(4) organization that allows him to raise unlimited funds as he gauges interest from donors.

Sununu confirmed the creation of his committee on Wednesday, telling NBC News he is “excited to talk about the successes that we’ve had in New Hampshire.”

Sununu said:

I’m excited to talk about the successes that we’ve had in New Hampshire: lowering taxes, creating educational choices for parents and kids, and building opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive. What we’ve done in New Hampshire is a great model for the federal government — specifically promoting the conservative tenets of limited government, local control, and individual responsibility.

The committee’s formation comes after Sununu told ABC over the weekend that he is “definitely thinking about” running for president.

“I’m definitely thinking about it and having those conversations. But at the end of the day, you’re going to have a lot of Republicans that get in that race,” Sununu told ABC. “They’re all really good people. They’re really good candidates. We want to vote for the most conservative candidate that can win in November and get stuff done.”

Although former President Donald Trump is the only declared Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is widely expected to announce her candidacy next week.

Sununu took a shot at Trump while speaking with ABC and argued he would not beat Biden in a potential 2020 rematch.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of ’22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate,” Sununu said. “The country is going to push back against it.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.