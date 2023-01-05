New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who won reelection last year, said he is “definitely” having conversations about a possible White House bid in 2024.

Insisting that there is plenty of time to make a decision before announcing if he would run for president, he acknowledged in a recent interview with Fox News that he has been approached about entering the race and has been discussing the matter.

“It’s incredibly flattering,” Sununu said about the speculation around him making a White Hosue bid. “A lot of folks are coming to me. A lot of folks want me to run. It’s definitely conversations that we’re having.”

However, even with rumors of him looking to run for president in 2024 and gaining attention at the national level, he acknowledged that his “first priority is New Hampshire” but that he will “keep having those conversations.”

Sununu was reelected to a fourth term in the New Hampshire governor’s mansion last November after declining to run for the U.S. Senate against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in 2022.

However, he has been named as a possible Republican candidate for president, particularly after he became a constant critic of former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his White House bid.

“There’s no timetable for making decisions or wherever it all goes. I think people have to understand it’s, it is, what? January 4th or 5th, right, of ’23. So we still have well over a year before we even get to the first in the nation primary,” he explained.

“There’s going to be a lot of time before folks even get in the race… some folks might get in, but a lot of candidates will wait to get in; they’ll see where the stuff goes, see what, where we are politically,” he stated without giving details or saying when he would decide.

“Six months from now or a year from now, who knows what might happen between now and then, and that those unknown variables could really dictate who gets in the race and how successful they can be. So there’s a lot of time to play out,” he said.

