Poll: Donald Trump Dominates 2024 Republican Primary Poll

Former President Donald Trump is up double digits in the latest 2024 Republican primary poll, released by Premise Data.

The survey asked, “Who do you think the Republican Party should nominate as the party’s candidate for president in 2024?”

A majority of Republican respondents, 57 percent, chose Trump, leaving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) 29 points behind with 26 percent support.

No other candidate came close, as Vice President Mike Pence came in third with five percent support. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came in fourth place with three percent support, followed by former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (two percent), former Rep. Liz Cheney (two percent), and Sen. Tim Scott (one percent).

Another three percent chose “other”:

When asked whom they would choose between Trump and DeSantis, 56 percent of GOP respondents chose Trump, compared to 35 percent who picked DeSantis.

The survey also showed Trump leading President Joe Biden, 43 percent to 41 percent in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup but Biden leading DeSantis, 37 percent to the governor’s 35 percent, with 27 percent remaining undecided.

Independents also broke for Trump in a head-to-head against Biden, 35 percent to Biden’s 24 percent, while DeSantis has a three-point edge among independents against Biden.

The survey was taken February 3-6, 2022, among 2,194 Americans.

The survey coincides with several others showing Trump — the only GOP candidate who has formally announced a 2024 presidential bid — leading his potential challengers in the primary race.

Haley is expected to announce a presidential bid this month after reportedly speaking to Trump about the matter. The former president reportedly told her, “Look, you know, go by your heart if you want to run.” He said, “She called me and said she’d like to consider it, and I said you should do it.”

Notably, Haley stated last year she would not run against Trump if he jumped into the presidential ring.