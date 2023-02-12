The United States military on Sunday shot down an unidentified flying object over Michigan, the fourth U.S. military shoot-down in eight days.

The object was shot down over Lake Huron, according to several members of Congress.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) tweeted, “I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) also tweeted: “Just got a call from @DeptofDefense — our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron. We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters.”

The shoot-down comes after the U.S. military shot down an object violating Canadian airspace on Sunday, just days after the U.S. military shot down another object that entered U.S. airspace over Alaska on Friday, and eight days after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, February 4.

The U.S. government has not attributed where the most recent three objects originated, or identified publicly what they were.

The additional incursions into U.S. airspace are likely to reignite criticism over the Biden administration for not being able to detect and stop them before they happen, and not being transparent with the public. The Chinese spy balloon was confirmed by the U.S. government only after citizens in Montana spotted it in the sky and published it on social media.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) echoed that call, tweeting, “BREAKING: The U.S. military has shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron. We need answers now.”

President Joe Biden downplayed the Chinese spy balloon incursion in an interview on Thursday, calling it “not a major breach.”

