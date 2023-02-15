Poll: Most Americans Voters Prefer Businesses to Stay Out of Politics

The majority of likely general election voters say they say they would prefer to do business with companies that do not engage in politics and tolerate viewpoints of employees and customers across the board, a poll found.

When 1,092 respondents were asked their opinion for a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group poll, 78.8 percent said they were more likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board. Just under 59 percent said they were “much more likely.”

That is compared to 10.1 percent of the respondent who said they are less likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board, with 6.5 percent saying “much less likely.” Overall, 11 percent said they were not sure.

When looking at political parties, the results showed that there is large bipartisan support for businesses to stay politically neutral. There was 82.3 percent of Republican voters, 76.9 percent of Democrat voters, and 77.1 percent of independent voters who all said they were more likely to do business with a company that stayed politically neutral and tolerated viewpoints of employees and customers across the board.

The poll comes when many companies have been pushing political agendas. In fact, big investment firms — such as BlackRock — are pushing “net zero” initiatives to fight climate change, which is one of the main components of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policy movement.

Big investment firms such as BlackRock have purposefully left ESG’s definition ambiguous to make it easier to fit their chosen political agendas under the ESG umbrella. However, this issue has gathered momentum, and after being pushed into the spotlight on both sides of the aisle, it has caused some states to direct state action to counter its influence on big investment firms.

Mark Meckler, the president of the Convention of States, pointed to the poll as proof of the Americans being “absolutely finished” with companies pushing a woke agenda:

This offers the latest proof point that Americans are absolutely finished with woke obsessions being pushed by the Left through our nation’s business community, most particularly the insipid ESG agenda. An elite group of wealthy, radical activists in our country and around the world — who gathered last month at the World Economic Forum — are intent on forcing their beliefs on our citizens. Make no mistake, such policies are not to the benefit of our citizens, and they know it. The bottom line here is in fact, the bottom line itself. Businesses that are hell bent on continuing down the ESG path are going to continue to suffer in this tough and challenging economy. Businesses that stay out of politics and focus on serving their customers–on the other hand–will thrive. So, instead of wondering how many diversity and inclusion officers they have, corporations should be worried about how they are intentionally alienating a broad group of Americans who will just shop somewhere else.

The Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll was conducted February 2 to 5 with 1,092 likely general election voters in the United States. There was also a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

