House Democrats are asking President Joe Biden’s administration to allocate another $20 million in American taxpayer money to provide illegal aliens facing deportation from the United States with social services.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), joined by 33 other House Democrats, have asked Biden to expand its Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP) which contracts with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide mental health services, legal services, and other social services to illegal aliens.

Late last year, as part of a $1.7 trillion year-end spending package, House and Senate Democrats funded CMPP to the sum of $20 million in taxpayer dollars. Much of the money will end up in the hands of Church World Service, an NGO with ties to the “Abolish ICE” movement.

Now, Jayapal, Nadler, and Barragan are asking Biden to fund CMPP with another $20 million to continue providing social services to illegal aliens who are in the process of being deported from the U.S.

The goal, the lawmakers write, is to ultimately phase out immigration detention of illegal aliens facing deportation and instead focus on providing them services via NGOs:

We appreciate that the FY23 appropriations bill included $20 million for CMPP. Investment in case management is crucial to reduce our reliance on immigration detention while ensuring that individuals who lack community ties and would benefit from additional assistance have assistance to comply with immigration proceedings. [Emphasis added]

CMPP has been accused of serving as a slush fund for left-wing NGOs.

In November of last year, Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) accused the Biden administration of using CMPP “as a ploy to further leftist ideology instead of enhancing the critical mission tasked to the [Department of Homeland Security.”

“… DHS announced that Church World Service would act as the Board’s Secretariat and Fiscal Agent,” Marshall and Hagerty wrote. “Church World Service has been at the forefront of pro-open border and anti-enforcement activities for years…”

For months, Biden’s DHS has been pressed to reveal the extent to which left-wing NGOs are profiting off federal contracts to bus and fly border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.