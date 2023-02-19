A twice-deported gang member, wanted for murder, is among President Joe Biden’s 1.2 million “got-away” illegal alien population — those who are known to have successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border.

Noe David Alvarez Escamilla, a 24-year-old 18th Street Gang member from El Salvador, first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico in September 2019 where he was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents and quickly deported.

Escamilla is wanted for aggravated homicide and illegal association in El Salvador.

Then, in May 2020, Escamilla again illegally crossed the border. He was immediately deported to Mexico after being apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

For a third time, Escamilla crossed the border at a later date and was not apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents until December 2022 in the Houston, Texas area. He was subsequently deported this month.

Escamilla represents just one of the nearly 1.2 million known “got-aways” who have successfully crossed the border under the Biden administration since the beginning of 2021. These known got-aways are in addition to the 1.7 million border crossers who have been directly released into the U.S. interior by the administration.

As Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) has noted, the figures indicate that the Biden administration has imported an illegal alien population of almost three million over the last two years. This is the size of Mississippi’s resident population.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.