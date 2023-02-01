President Joe Biden’s administration has welcomed an illegal alien population of 2.9 million since taking office in late January 2021, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) detailed on Wednesday.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, McClintock highlighted the sheer number of border crossers and illegal aliens who are entering American communities — with little prospect of ever being deported — thanks to Biden’s expansive parole pipeline.

Biden’s parole pipeline allows border crossers and illegal aliens, unlikely to be approved for asylum, to secure work permits and take American jobs while traveling throughout the United States.

America’s working and middle class largely foot the bill for the parole pipeline in the form of rising rents and housing prices as well as depleted wages and fewer available jobs. McClintock said:

I think this discussion has brought out something that Border Patrol officers told me when I toured the border in the Yuma sector recently — ‘Don’t send us more money,’ they said. ‘They’ll only use it to process illegals faster into this country.’ And I think that the testimony has been bringing that out very clearly today. Since Joe Biden canceled the Remain in Mexico policy and ordered ICE not to enforce court-ordered deportations, abandoned the border wall, and signaled to the world that America’s borders no longer mattered, we’ve seen 1.7 million illegal aliens deliberately admitted into this country and another 1.2 million known got-aways have entered while the Border Patrol has been overwhelmed changing diapers and taking names. [Emphasis added] Now that is an illegal alien population of 2.9 million. That is the entire population of the state of Mississippi just since this administration changed these policies and precipitated this crisis. [Emphasis added] And as the Democrats’ witness testified, illegal aliens are now being rapidly and efficiently trafficked by our government to every community in our nation. [Emphasis added]

Recent analysis shows that the Biden administration is projected to oversee 2.7 million apprehensions this year, alone. Thanks to Biden’s parole pipeline, the majority of those apprehended will be released directly into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.