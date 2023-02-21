Exclusive — Kimberly Guilfoyle Launching Rumble Show

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News Channel personality currently engaged to former President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., is launching a new show soon on Rumble, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The twice-weekly show, launching on March 2, will be called The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show and will be released exclusively on Rumble.

“So many millions of Americans feel left behind by the establishment media from all sides and they are looking for voices out there who they feel will give them a straight read on what’s happening,” Guilfoyle told Breitbart News. “This show is going to be the establishment’s worst nightmare for that reason as we are going to bust through the noise and tell the real stories that matter to the silent majority.”

Guilfoyle, who rose to prominence nationally as a co-host of The Five on Fox News and was also a top prosecutor in San Francisco and worked for Trump’s 2020 campaign, will cover, per a Rumble release, a wide range of topics on the program including politics, law, entertainment, and pop culture.

“I am excited to launch ‘The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show’ on Rumble,” Guilfoyle said in the Rumble press release provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its public release. “In a world where most Big Tech and media platforms routinely censor views that challenge establishment orthodoxy, it’s a breath of fresh air to work with a company like Rumble that values free and uncensored speech. You can trust that nothing will be off limits and that I will always speak my mind without fear.”

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski added that this is part of a broader effort by the platform to expand its presence.

“Signing someone with as much talent, knowledge and experience as Kimberly Guilfoyle exclusively to Rumble is a big win,” Pavlovski said. “We are thrilled Kimberly is with us and will grow her already huge audience on Rumble – a platform that the left cannot cancel and big tech cannot censor.”

When the show goes live, it will be available at this link on Rumble’s website.

This news comes after Trump Jr. just recently launched his own show on the platform a few weeks ago. Trump Jr. had House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on during his launch week.