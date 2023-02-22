Biden’s DHS Projects 390K Migrants at Border Every Month After Title 42 Ends

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates that up to 390,000 migrants will arrive at the United States-Mexico border every month if the administration ends the Title 42 public health authority on May 11.

In 2020, in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, former President Donald Trump invoked Title 42 at the border to ensure that federal immigration officials could quickly return illegal aliens to Mexico for the sake of public health.

The Biden administration, which sought to end Title 42 in May of last year, is projecting that anywhere from 11,000 to 13,000 migrants will be apprehended at the southern border every day if the public health authority ends on May 11 as scheduled.

“DHS Office of Immigration Statistics projects that encounters could average 11,000 to 13,000 per day after the lifting of the Title 42 public health order, absent additional policy changes,” a proposed federal rule reveals.

In a single month, such a level of illegal immigration would see close to 400,000 migrants apprehended at the border. In addition, likely tens of thousands of illegal aliens would evade detection and successfully enter the U.S.

Last year, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News that he expects 30,000 migrants every day at the border without Title 42.

This week, Biden’s DHS announced a plan that would replace Title 42 if the authority ends in May. That plan would include rejecting asylum claims from illegal aliens who passed through countries with robust asylum systems.

Similarly, would be-migrants would be encouraged to arrive at the border’s Ports of Entry (POEs) for scheduled appointments to secure parole to enter the U.S. interior — a program that is a fixture of Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) is readying a plan that would convert Title 42 from an authority for COVID-19 to fentanyl, with the goal of stemming the flow of record-setting illegal immigration and tackling the drug crisis that is killing more than 100,000 Americans every year.

