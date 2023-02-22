Report: Bill Clinton Aide Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Found Hung, Shot Dead

Former President Bill Clinton’s special advisor Mark Middleton, who reportedly signed Jeffrey Epstein into the White House 7 out of the 17 times he visited, was found in May hung from a tree and shot dead in the chest in Perryville, Arkansas, according to a sheriff’s report.

The details of the police report were previously blocked by a judge at the family’s request. The family feared the photo would be too horrific for public viewing. The judge eventually ruled the report could be released without the photos.

“[T]he sheriff’s report into Mark Middleton’s mysterious death raises more questions than answers as it rules he died by suicide – despite no sign of the weapon that killed him,” The Daily Mail reported.

Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson wrote the report that describes the scene where Middleton and his black BMW was found. Lawson said he searched the vehicle and found no weapon but three boxes of buckshot and a gun case.

“I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him,” Lawson recounted in the report.

Middleton, who apparently signed Epstein into the White House numerous times, also flew on his infamous jet, “Lolita Express.” Reports indicate Middleton had settled down in Arkansas to raise a family and work on his family’s HVAC businesses in Little Rock.

Multiple individuals with ties to the Clintons have suddenly died by strange causes in recent years, including Vince Foster, deputy White House counsel, and Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer who was dead in 2016. Foster’s death was ruled to have been by suicide, while Foster died after being shot twice in the back.

