President Joe Biden was silent on Twitter about the train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, until the day before former President Donald Trump was set to arrive.

After the train wreck on February 3, that prompted the evacuation of residents of the town due to toxic chemical exposure, Biden was silent about it on his official presidential Twitter account @POTUS until February 21 — the day before Trump was to arrive, according to a review of the account.

During the same time, he tweeted about Ukraine eight separate times.

His first tweet on the disaster also came after he made a surprise visit across the world to Ukraine, to mark the Ukraine war’s one year mark this week.

His top aides on a conference call boasted about how logistically difficult the trip was, and how much it meant to the president to visit Ukraine and stand next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Watch as Donald Trump tells East Palestine residents: “You are not forgotten”

Republicans slammed Biden for visiting Ukraine before Ohio.

After Biden delivered a speech in Warsaw on Ukraine, his official account finally tweeted about East Palestine, including a photo of Biden calling Ohio state officials and lawmakers, saying he spoke with them about the situation.

“I reaffirmed my commitment to making sure they have everything they need,” he tweeted as part of a thread.

Biden also tweeted as part of the thread, “I want affected residents to know that we’ve got your back. And as I said to your govs, they’ll have every resource that they need.”

After my speech today, I spoke with @EPAMichaelRegan, @SenSherrodBrown, @RepBillJohnson, @GovernorShapiro and @GovMikeDeWine about our ongoing efforts in East Palestine, OH. I reaffirmed my commitment to making sure they have everything they need. Let me give you the latest. pic.twitter.com/nr3ZzBraeD — President Biden (@POTUS) February 21, 2023

The White House had previously issued a “fact sheet” on what it had done to assist Ohio on February 17 — the same day it was first reported that Trump would visit East Palestine.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg finally showed up to East Palestine a day after Trump, and snapped at a reporter who asked him if he had a message for the people suffering from the disaster and refused to answer.

His press secretary also refused to answer questions on camera, including the question of why it took three weeks for Buttigieg to visit East Palestine.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.