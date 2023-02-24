Roughly one million are without power due to the winter storms sweeping the country this week, creating hazardous traveling conditions.

The storm systems, which have brought heavy snow, significant icing, and blizzard-like conditions across the country, have resulted in mass power outages, as roughly one million are without power, according to reports.

According to PowerOutage.us, over 732,000 of those power outages are in Michigan alone. And of those, over 467,000 are in the Detroit area, according to DTE Energy. In an update Thursday, DTE stated that restoration could take days, predicting that 95 percent will have power restored by Sunday.

On Friday, the update read:

If you are experiencing an outage, an estimated time for restoration will be available on our outage map by early afternoon. We know how challenging it is to be without power. Our Storm Response Teams, including additional crews from the Midwest and Canada, will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to everyone impacted. Please be safe and remember to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous.

The company’s executive vice president of distribution operations, Matt Paul, attributed the power outages, in part, to record ice accumulations not seen in decades, which added weight to the equipment and tree limbs, affecting power lines.

“We’ve seen very large tree limbs come down, very large trees topple over, a significant number of our wires and equipment have come down, several utility poles snapped with the weight,” Paul said, according to the Patch:

[4:30PM Wed] A major winter storm will continue to affect much of the Lower 48 this evening over the next day or two. Heavy snow, significant icing, and blizzard conditions are possible in portions of the Upper Midwest eastward. pic.twitter.com/wCWUfcx3Tl — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 22, 2023

Other states saw significant impacts of the weather as well. Some areas of Wyoming, for instance, saw 40 inches of snow as areas of the northern Plains and Midwest have experienced wind chills well below zero:

Widespread wind chills colder than -15°F are impacting the northern Plains into the Midwest this afternoon. Cold weather can be life-threatening.

✔️Dress in layers.

✔️Cover exposed skin.

✔️Limit time outsidehttps://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for details. pic.twitter.com/Et9FzUJl0t — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 23, 2023

California is also reporting a number of power outages — over 118,000, as of noon Eastern — as all eyes go to the storm system affecting the Golden State.

Per the National Weather Service:

Numerous weather hazards are expected today and Saturday across the Golden State, especially southern California, from a cold and vigorous winter storm. Heavy to excessive rainfall with flooding is very likely from Los Angeles to San Diego and dangerous and potentially life-threatening snow related impacts are likely for mountain, desert, and foothill roadways in southern California.

An unusually cold winter storm will produce rounds of heavy snowfall and strong winds that will lead to blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes and lower snow levels where snow is unusual in California and adjacent areas. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/h2lyKoVkyi — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 24, 2023

Travel disruptions remain a concern, as there were 8,059 U.S.-related flights delayed on Thursday and over 1,000 more canceled.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport experienced the highest percentage of canceled flights as of noon Friday, with 22 percent of flights canceled.