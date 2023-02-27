Congressional leaders and top Intelligence committee members on Tuesday will receive a briefing about the classified documents found at the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to multiple reports.

There has been a bipartisan effort from members of Congress to secure these briefings with representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsels to look into the documents found at the homes of Trump and Biden but not for Pence although more than a dozen documents marked classified were found in his home.

The briefing will include the “Gang of Eight” and congressmen including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA), Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH), and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes (D-CT).

Although the congressmen are not expected to learn more about the documents found, they will learn more about the DOJ’s process to provide lawmakers access to the classified documents, the Washington Examiner reported.

The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST, just one day before Garland is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It is unclear whether the congressmen can share any unclassified information after the briefing, CBS News reported.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.