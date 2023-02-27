Republicans Spike Football After Biden Administration Admits Coronavirus Likely Came from Lab Leak

Republicans across the board are spiking the political football after President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy admitted that the coronavirus, originating in Wuhan, China, likely stemmed from a lab leak.

Several key Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rand Paul (R-KY), have long questioned the true origins of the coronavirus, as officials, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, initially dismissed the lab leak theory. A May 2020 article from National Geographic, for example, reported that Fauci “says the best evidence shows the virus behind the pandemic was not made in a lab in China.”

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated. … Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species,” Fauci said at the time.

However, Biden’s Energy Department now states it is likely that the virus originated in a lab, saying so with “low confidence.”

According to the New York Times, “Officials would not disclose what the intelligence was,” prompting GOP lawmakers to demand the declassification of that intel.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote on Twitter:

Jan. 31, 2020: Fauci learned the “virus looks engineered.” Despite that, for two years, “fact checkers” and Fauci told us otherwise. Now, even Joe Biden’s Department of Energy says #COVID19 most likely came from a lab. Was anyone honest with us?”