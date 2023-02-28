Senate Republicans Launch Podcast to Highlight Lawmakers’ Personal Stories

The Senate Republican Conference (SRC) launched a podcast series to highlight Senate Republicans’ personal stories and to provide insight into how the Senate works.

The SRC podcast, The Elephant in the Room, hopes to reveal many of the interesting anecdotes behind each Senate Republicans’ stories. The podcast is run by two SRC staffers.

In the podcast featuring Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), he discussed how time as an undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter with a professional record of 5-0. Mullin’s biography also said he was “inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. Mullin has remained active in the wrestling community since his retirement from the sport, continuing to coach his children and other young athletes in wrestling tournaments across the country on weekends through today.”

The podcast episode describes how Mullin got into a boxing match with now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA):

In a podcast featuring Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), the Tennessee conservative discusses how she broke barriers working 80-hour weeks as a college student, and what the Republican Party should stand for.

She also discusses her love of cooking:

Blackburn also has a video series showing many how to cook many of her favorite meals and desserts.

Here is a video on Blackburn making the chocolate chip cookie amoeba, which she describes as a “favorite” of the Blackburn household:

Another episode features Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference (SRC), discussing his time as a physician and a “rodeo doctor” and a “radio doctor:”