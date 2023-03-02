President Joe Biden sparked criticism Wednesday night after he laughed briefly while discussing a mother who lost her two sons to fentanyl.

As Breitbart News reported, Michigan mother Rebecca Kiessling testified before the U.S. House this week about how the fentanyl epidemic claimed the life of her two sons — Caleb and Kyler.

“You talk about welcoming those crossing our border ‘seeking protection’ — you’re welcoming drug dealers across our border!” she said.

“I don’t use the term ‘drug overdose’ because this was not an overdose. This was murder. My children got fake Percocets pills] that were fentanyl. There was no Percocet in it at all. And it’s ‘homicide,’ not ‘overdose,'” she added.

Kiessling further argued the U.S. would take greater action if the fentanyl streaming across the border had been weapons of mass destruction from a foreign government.

“If we had Chinese troops lining up along our southern border with weapons aimed at our people, with weapons of mass destruction aimed at our cities, you damned well know you would do something about it. We have a weather balloon from China going across the country. Nobody died, and everybody’s freaking out about it,” she said.

“But 100,000 die [Americans] every year, and nothing’s being done. Not enough is being done. Numbers are going up, not down. And you talk about [migrant] children being taken away from their parents. My children were taken away from me!” she added.

Watch as Rebecca Kiessling testifies before the U.S. House about how the fentanyl epidemic claimed the life of her two sons:

C-SPAN

During the hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pinned the blame on Joe Biden’s government.

“This government has failed you, and it’s failing American families, and it’s failing, most of all, it’s failing our children and our young people,” Greene said.

After the hearing, Greene tweeted: “Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl.”

Speaking at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday night, Joe Biden chuckled when speaking about Greene’s comments on the matter.

“Isn’t [Greene] amazing? Oof,” Biden said as he laughed

“I should digress, probably, I’ve read, she, she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” Biden said while laughing.

Conservatives and Republicans lashed out at the president on Twitter, alleging that he did not take the fentanyl deaths seriously.

Shameful and embarrassing … https://t.co/dWFF6UWvWI — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 2, 2023

“Under Biden, illegal drug trafficking is WAY up. 1,400 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the southern border in January. It was the SEVENTH month in a row where more than a thousand pounds was uncovered by Border Patrol — with much more passing through undetected,” tweeted RNC Research.