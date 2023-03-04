Former President Donald Trump laid out two bold policy initiatives Saturday in the wake of reported U.S. intelligence that suggested the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China.

With the 2024 presidential election just around the corner, Trump stated in a Daily Mail op-ed that if he were to again win the presidency, he would demand a global summit on pandemic reparations from Communist China and once again remove the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Now it’s time to hold China—and the corrupt forces who have facilitated this colossal suppression of facts—accountable for the damage they have inflicted upon all of humanity,” Trump said, noting that when he first predicted the pandemic originated from a lab “it was called ‘racist,’ a ‘conspiracy theory,’ and a claim for which ‘there is no evidence'”:

The entire globalist establishment—from the World Health Organization, to the media, to Anthony Fauci and the public health authorities, to the corrupt Silicon Valley tech giants, to Joe Biden—worked relentlessly to silence, censor, and shut down any suggestion that the so-called ‘lab leak theory’ could be true.

Trump slammed President Joe Biden for rejoining the W.H.O. and for terminating the investigation his administration initiated into the origins of the “China Virus.”

“We all know the real reason for these censorship campaigns,” Trump said. “The ‘lab leak’ did not serve their political agendas. So they did the Chinese Communist Party’s dirty work, and effectively imposed China’s propaganda on the Western world.”

Trump vowed to “protect our health, and to defend our freedom and independence” by leaving all strong measures against China on the table, including “tariffs, taxes, and a global summit on reparations” upon winning the presidency: