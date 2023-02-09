Former President Donald Trump detailed his plan for “reclaiming American energy dominance” and creating the “power plants, pipelines, grids, ports, refineries, and shipping terminals of tomorrow” in his latest campaign ad video shared exclusively with Breitbart News.

Trump, who remains the lone candidate in the 2024 presidential primary field, pledged to “bring back a pro-American energy policy at long last” if he is elected to the Oval Office, unveiling his plan to de-regulate the industry, once again exit the Paris Climate Accords, and “rapidly” approve “worthy” domestic energy infrastructure projects to lower prices and create jobs for Americans:

I will deploy a team of warrior lawyers to hunt down every unnecessary regulation in the federal registry that hampers domestic production and we will wipe them off the books. We will again get out of Paris and we will rapidly issue approvals for all worthy energy infrastructure projects with a focus on maximum speed to bring prices down rapidly. So get those proposals ready now, because we are going to put thousands of Americans to work, building the power plants, pipelines, grids, ports, refineries and shipping terminals of tomorrow.

Young Americans are a central part of the plan that aims to “help restore hope and aspiration” to them, Trump said, adding:

Instead of being irrationally terrified by political predictions of climate apocalypse, instead of toiling for low wages or left-wing make-work projects, I have a vision that will give young Americans a chance to find real meaning in work once again…building the backbone of America that is powerful, prosperous, productive, vigorous, modern, independent, and free.

“Nobody has more liquid gold under their feet than the United States of America, and we will use it and profit by it and live with it, and we will be rich again, and we will be happy again and will be proud again,” he later added.

Earlier in the video, Trump highlighted energy policies implemented by President Joe Biden and likened them to “a massive tax hike on everything” for consumers:

He canceled the keystone XL pipeline, he reentered the horrendous Paris Climate Accords – so unfair to the United States, good for other countries, so bad for us. He put up huge road blocks to new oil, gas, and coal production and much, much more. In effect, Biden’s anti-American energy crusade is a massive tax hike on everything. Higher energy costs raise the price of food, raw materials, shipping, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and everything else.

The 45th President stated that China benefits most from the “radical” green energy policies implemented by the Biden administration:

High energy prices in America are a gift to China, a major factor in driving our heavy industry oversees. If you want to be an advanced manufacturing nation, you must be able to produce low-cost energy. You’ll never be a rich nation without it and if you want to deindustrialize the United States, then you would seek to drive up the cost of energy here as much as possible just as Joe Biden has done, perhaps unknowingly, that I don’t know. That’s why Biden’s energy agenda is China’ s energy agenda. That’s why China signs up for every stupid globalist climate deal and then immediately breaks it. They don’t live up to their deals.

While Donald Trump was in office in 2020, the U.S. started creating more energy than it was consuming for the first time since the 1950s, according to Forbes Robert Rapier and a U.S. Energy Information graph published in an October article.