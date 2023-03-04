Former President Donald Trump boldly proclaimed that the Republican Party is “never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush” during his Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Trump listed numerous “villains and scoundrels” from whom he hopes to liberate the United States, including globalists, communists, and the fake news media. Trump told the CPAC crowd:

With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the war mongers. They are people that don’t get it, although in some cases they get it, they get it for their wallets, but we can’t do that. We can’t let that happen. We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communisits. We will throw off the political class that hates our country. They actually hate our country. No walls, no borders. Bad elections, no voter ID. We will beat the Democrats. We will route the fake news media, we will expose and appropriately deal with the RINOs. We will evict Joe Biden from the White House and we will liberate America from these villains and scoundrels once and for all.

He then talked about how the Republican Party has transformed from the beginning of his political career in 2015 to now. Trump said:

When we started this journey, a journey like there has never been before, there’s never been anything like this, we had a republican party that was ruled by freaks, Neocons, globalists, open borders, zealots and fools, but we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush.

Trump: "The Republican Party was ruled by freaks, neocons, open border zealots and fools. We're never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush." pic.twitter.com/tA4h6lgExj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2023

Trump also criticized politicians, including some Republicans, who seek to “destroy our great social security system.”

“We’re not going back to people that want to destroy our great social security system. Even some in our own party, I wonder who that might be, that want to raise the minimum age of social security to 70, 75, or even 80,” Trump said, seemingly referencing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke at CPAC on Friday about the need for the next GOP president to reform entitlement programs.

“In some cases, and that are out to cut Medicare to a level that it will no longer be recognizable. And when that was their original thought, That’s what they always come back to remember that, you have to remember that,” Trump said. “You heard it here first. We are never going back to a party that wants to give unlimited money to fight foreign wars. That are endless wars, that are stupid wars.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.