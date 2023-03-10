Anti-Capitalist Meme About Chicken Sandwiches Fails Miserably

Nationals marketing team shows off whats new at Nationals park as they prepare to take on the New York Mets on Opening Day. This is Roaming Roosters Honey Chicken sandwich. Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Paul Bois

A meme that supposedly wanted to repudiate capitalism appeared to have failed miserably by proving the exact opposite of what it intended.

The meme went viral throughout the week when some left-wing accounts began to share it as a knock against capitalism by allegedly showing that competition leads to conformity and sameness. Take a look:

People, especially conservatives, fired back by saying that the feature of 12 different fried chicken sandwiches from various restaurants leads to an abundance of food so that people do not go hungry.

“The claim here is that capitalism delivers food…” tweeted billionaire entrepreneur Marc Andreessen.

“These champagne socialists really show how out of touch they are with asinine memes like these. #Theleftcantmeme,” conservative movie critic Jacob Airey tweeted.

“DELICIOUS FOOD WIDELY AVAILABLE Capitalism Blamed,” tweeted Jim Treacher.

“Imagine telling anyone who lived under communism how hard your life is because you have 12 chicken sandwich options,” tweeted the Libertarian Party of California.

“How many chicken sandwich options did the Ukrainians have during the Holodomor?” Daily Caller editor Grayson Quay tweeted.

 

 

