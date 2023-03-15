Failed Silicon Valley Bank Gave Black Lives Matter over $73 Million

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), whose collapse last week has triggered a global banking crisis, donated over $73 million to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement — but found itself unable to pay depositors in a cash crunch.

As Breitbart News reported last week, SVB’s donations were part of nearly $83 billion that the Black Lives Matter movement received from corporate America, as documented by a Claremont Institute database:

“As a point of reference, $82.9 billion is more than the GDP of 46 African countries. In 2022, the Ford Motor Company’s profits were $23 billion,” they also noted. The sum of $82.9 million includes “more than $123 million to the BLM parent organizations directly,” as well as much more to other organizations supporting BLM’s agenda. The list reveals that several popular corporations from a wide range of different industries supplied the movement with large sums of cash. Walmart, for example, which is based in Arkansas, gave a whopping $100 million in support of BLM and related causes focusing on “racial equity.” Amazon gave even more, supplying the movement with an astonishing $169.5 million. Silicon Valley Bank gave the movement $73.45 million.

It is unclear what BLM did with the money.

Last year, the movement suspended fundraising in several states after it failed to file required non-profit reports. It has also faced questions about it leaders’ lavish spending on real estate and other expenses.

