Report: Marxist Black Lives Matter Co-founder Bought Four Homes since 2016

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement and a “trained Marxist,” is reported to have bought four homes over the past several years, as her activist profile grew and protests raged around the country.

Last week, real estate website Dirt.com reported that the “37-year-old social justice visionary” Khan-Cullors had bought a $1.4 million compound in Topanga, a remote Los Angeles neighborhood nestled deep in the Santa Monica mountains.

In L.A. terms, $1.4 million is not necessarily extravagant, though the activist took criticism for spending what would be a fortune in most other real estate markets, and for buying in a largely white neighborhood after urging people to “buy black.”

However, it turns out that Khan-Cullors also owns a house in the predominantly black neighborhood of Inglewood — among several other homes. The New York Post reported Saturday that she bought a $510,000 home there in 2016, which is worth about $800,000 today. She also bought a $590,000 home in South Los Angeles that is worth $720,000 today, and bought a ranch in rural Georgia for $415,000 last year, “featuring a private airplane hangar with a studio apartment above it.”

The Post added that Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan “also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes” called the Albany last year, with the price not disclosed.

Khan-Cullors declared in 2015 that she and the other Black Lives Matter co-founders were “trained Marxists” who are ” super-versed” on “ideological theories.” Last year, as Breitbart News noted, the radical activist signed a content production deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

The news of Khan-Cullors’s real estate purchases prompted some activists called for a financial investigation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Khan-Cullors is hardly the first to cash in. Tamika Mallory, notorious for her support of the antisemite Louis Farrakhan, has scored product endorsements.

Nor would Khan-Cullors be the first Marxist to succeed in the real estate market with multiple homes. In 2014, Breitbart News reported on local landlords in Santa Monica, California, who are avowed supporters of the Castro regime in Cuba.

